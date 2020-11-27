WWE's Mickie James on her preference between wrestling and her music

Mickie James has had a storied WWE career but wrestling is not all she is known for. In fact, Mickie James has had a very successful musical career that has spanned over the last ten years.

With two studio albums and a variety of stand-alone singles over the last several years, it's clear that music is a passion project for Mickie James even though it must be a balancing act to maintain it during her time with WWE.

Mickie James loves both her WWE and musical career equally

Recently, WWE star Mickie James joined Sirius XM Busted Open Radio with hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When talking about if she had a preference between her WWE wrestling career or her musical career, Mickie James had a lot to say...

"Um, you know, it's really hard. I love both of them equally. And I don't know why. Like, I feel like a lot of people believe that if you have a passion for another thing, that oh, now you've become unpassionate, or you've lost your passion and the thing that your original quote, unquote, love, and I don't believe that I, I do. I've always done music. Like I was very blessed and fortunate to find wrestling because I was a wrestling fan. But I had never even realized that there was such thing as a wrestling school until I found one, you know.

But I had riden horses all my life, I played the violin since I was in fifth grade, you know, like music was always a part of my life. So I just never thought I was talented enough at music, to actually do it. I've always loved it. I just never thought I was any good at it. Whereas wrestling, I wasn't good at it at first. And it took me a while to get good at it. But I thought oh, this is something that I could excel at because I trained horses all my life. So I was very, um, I hate to lose. I'm very, very, like I am competitive. I don't like to lose.

But we grew up showing horses. So then I grew up competing. All you know, I started riding when I was four all the way up till I competed every week, every summer in horse shows and stuff like that against, you know, top professional horse trainers and stuff up until I was like 16 17 years old, you know, so it was all, I was always competitive in that aspect. So I just I thought that wrestling was something that I could excel at, even though I didn't have any like gymnastics background or anything like that. Plus, I was a wrestling fan. So I knew the moves. I loved it. I knew how to be a character because I'd practice those promos in the commercial breaks, you know what I mean?

But I love them both. I think they both allow me to, like, release two separate sides of my personality, and like what's going on with me, whereas wrestling is all like animated and you can portray this character and you can dive into a character and really like, find those nuances. Music allows me just to dive into my soul and like pull into like, my own personal experiences when I'm writing, or my friends experiences or who have like, lived vicariously through, but also you're like super vulnerable, right? Because you are yourself on stage as a musician, whereas I am. It's my name, Mickie James, but I'm portraying a character. A version of Mickie James that had probably sometimes want to be if it's a bad guy sometimes want to be in real life, but I just can't because sometimes I'm too nice. Except for those couple little types when I'm not that nice."

Advertisement

Definition of a Lady. Thank you @MickieJames for the time today!

Catch it all On Demand @SIRIUSXM or the @BustedOpenRadio Podcasthttps://t.co/kIJYFpLQ6o pic.twitter.com/8fEgza0dNL — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) November 13, 2020

Mickie James has recently been dealing with a broken nose, but hopefully the injury won't have prevented her from exploring more of her musical passions during her time away from the ring.

If you use any of the quotes from the Mickie James interview above, please give a h/t to us and link back to Sportskeeda for the transcription.