WWE's mistake involving 33-year-old female star pointed out by Vince Russo following SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE seems to have made a mistake with a 33-year-old female star on SmackDown, according to Vince Russo. The person in question is none other than former Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven.

Ad

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo pointed out a flaw in Niven's booking on the latest edition of the blue brand's show. The Scottish star defeated Zelina Vega in a singles match in Bologna, Italy, last night, thanks to distractions caused by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, something Russo didn't like.

"You've got Piper Niven, and you've got Jade Cargill. So Piper Niven needs help from two other people to beat [Zelina] Vega, who weighs about 95 pounds. Piper Niven needs help from two other girls to beat the 95 pounder," he said.

Ad

Trending

The veteran also called out the Triple H-led creative team for booking Jade Cargill to lose her comeback match. For those unaware, the former Women's Tag Team Champion lost to Liv Morgan due to a distraction from Naomi on last night's SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Then you have Jade Cargill. Bro, this was her first match. I think they said this was her first match since August, probably. So it's been a while [since Jade last competed in a WWE ring]," he added. [From 32:57 onwards]

Ad

Jade Cargill versus Naomi seems to be the direction for WWE WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what else Triple H has in store for the former allies on the Road to Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback