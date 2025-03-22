  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Piper Niven
  • WWE's mistake involving 33-year-old female star pointed out by Vince Russo following SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE's mistake involving 33-year-old female star pointed out by Vince Russo following SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:15 GMT
Piper Niven (left); Jade Cargill (right) - Images via WWE.com
There were several action-packed matches on last night's SmackDown. [Images via WWE.com]

WWE seems to have made a mistake with a 33-year-old female star on SmackDown, according to Vince Russo. The person in question is none other than former Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven.

Ad

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo pointed out a flaw in Niven's booking on the latest edition of the blue brand's show. The Scottish star defeated Zelina Vega in a singles match in Bologna, Italy, last night, thanks to distractions caused by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, something Russo didn't like.

"You've got Piper Niven, and you've got Jade Cargill. So Piper Niven needs help from two other people to beat [Zelina] Vega, who weighs about 95 pounds. Piper Niven needs help from two other girls to beat the 95 pounder," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The veteran also called out the Triple H-led creative team for booking Jade Cargill to lose her comeback match. For those unaware, the former Women's Tag Team Champion lost to Liv Morgan due to a distraction from Naomi on last night's SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Then you have Jade Cargill. Bro, this was her first match. I think they said this was her first match since August, probably. So it's been a while [since Jade last competed in a WWE ring]," he added. [From 32:57 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

Jade Cargill versus Naomi seems to be the direction for WWE WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what else Triple H has in store for the former allies on the Road to Las Vegas.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी