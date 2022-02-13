“That would have ticked every box” - current champions discuss WWE dream match with Team Hell No

WWE superstars and reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Mustache Mountain have revealed who their dream tag team opponents would be.

Since their arrival in NXT in 2017, both men have found huge success. Tyler Bate became the first WWE United Kingdom Champion, whilst as a team, Mustache Mountain captured tag team gold in both NXT and NXT UK.

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

While attending the Enter the Universe event at Wembley Way this week, the pair spoke to Sportskeeda about their dream tag team opponents:

"I mean, for me, one of my greatest inspirations in what we do has always been Daniel Bryan. So, you know, it would have been good of us to wrestle team hell no, that would have been good. That would have ticked every box that we have ever needed. Kane and Daniel Bryan," said Tyler Bate.

Much like Team Hell No, the duo of Mustache Mountain consists of a bruising big man and a technically sound smaller wrestler, therefore the pair would go hand in hand in what would be an epic showdown.

Mustache Mountain won WWE gold in 2021

Both Trent and Seven continued their dominance of the British wrestling scene in late 2021, when they captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

The duo faced off against the team known as Pretty Deadly, Sam Stoker and Lewis to win their first NXT UK gold as a team.

Having been a duo for many years, this was the first championship that Mustache Mountain won as a team in NXT UK.

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest Premium Live Events on BT Sport Box Office, including WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd and April 3rd.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Arjun