“I’m rich” - MVP gives interesting response to a fan asking about his WWE future

MVP's return to WWE was rather underwhelming, and although he is the co-founder of 'The Hurt Business' alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, he has not had much success on RAW.

Currently sidelined due to surgery, he recently stated on social media that he is not too concerned about WWE releasing him.

WWE has been letting go of a lot of notable talents and former champions recently, such as Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Aleister Black, and Karrion Kross.

The number of releases has only increased as WWE shocked fans by releasing important names like John Morrison, Drake Maverick, Tegan Nox, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker.

MVP replied to a comment on his Instagram post. When asked by a fan if he was anxious about being released, he said:

"I'm rich. I don't worry about s**t."

MVP recently underwent knee surgery

The former United States Champion had previously declared on social media that he was dealing with a knee injury and that he needed medical attention.

He injured his knee during a six-man tag team match at WWE RAW. It seems that as he underwent knee surgery, he will be on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.

However, WWE stated on their official Twitter handle that MVP suffered a rib injury and would be out indefinitely. The storyline that the company has revealed holds Randy Orton accountable for the rib injury.

Montel made use of an Instagram video to state that the surgery was a success and proceeded to post a picture of his knee post-surgery.

