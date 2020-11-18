WWE's New Day added to the Gears of War franchise

WWE Hall of Famer, "The Animal" Dave Batista will no longer have to walk alone as the only WWE Superstar in the Gears of War franchise.

Earlier today, it was announced that Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, the team collectively known as the New Day, have been added to the Xbox title Gears 5 as downloadable content.

The latest update for Gears 5 dropped earlier this morning, entitled "Operation 5: Hollow Storm". It features updates to the gameplay, maps, characters, tiles, and more. The inclusion of the New Day was a massive surprise and wasn't included in yesterday's patch notes for the game.

The New Day are the latest WWE Superstars added to the Gears of War franchise

This marks Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods', first appearances in a console video game that isn't a WWE-branded title.

Woods, also known as Austin Creed from popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown, was excited to make the announcement on Twitter this afternoon.

"After playing Gears of War for years (& reading the books) I'm happy to announce that myself Kofi & Big E somehow convinced them to make us playable dlc characters in Gears 5. If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its up doing it."

After playing @GearsOfWar for years (& reading the books 😳) I’m happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox



With the New Day joining Batista in the Gears of War franchise, it certainly begs the question of which WWE Superstar fans could see follow them in the months to come.

It would certainly be fun to see the likes of Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre joining the fight in a future DLC update. The door seems open to something like this being possible.