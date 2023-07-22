WWE's new owners might never allow a former world champion to wrestle again, says veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe cherishes seeing absent talents make their in-ring returns, and out of all the names currently sidelined, Big E is amongst the most popular. While fans wish to see him wrestle again, Vince Russo recently explained why WWE might not give him the green light.

Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws that WWE is no longer under Vince McMahon's undisputed control, as multiple stars were previously allowed to eventually return after serious injuries.

The former writer felt that Endeavour would be reluctant to risk Big E potentially hurting his neck again and spoke about what the new management might be thinking about the New Day member's wrestling career.

"Vince McMahon doesn't own the company anymore. This is on Endeavour's dime," Russo revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws. "So, if you've got a guy that broke his neck and now you put him back out there and god forbid, something happens again, now you're going to get the press of 'why did you put your guy out there?' This ain't Vince making the call anymore, bro. This is a whole new set of eyes and a totally different boss with a totally different mindset looking at this." [4:20 - 5:00]

Vince Russo said that even if Vince McMahon had been in charge right now, it would have been difficult to foresee Big E having another run as an active performer.

Russo highlighted WWE's selective approach regarding the protocol involving wrestlers who've sustained career-threatening injuries. Vince said the rules might differ if you were Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

However, in Big E's case, the wrestling veteran didn't believe WWE might consider the 37-year-old to be a big enough draw that they attract "bad press" from another possible mishap.

"Let's face it, even if it was Vince, bro, if he didn't deem the performer as a top guy that's going to make him money; he's probably not going to put him back in the ring. Like, if that's Roman? Roman is going back in the ring. If that's Brock, Brock is going back in the ring; if it's Cena, the same. But Big E probably not going to go back in the ring. Like I said, bro, god forbid, if something happens, it's not worth the bad press." [5:01 - 5:40]

Vince Russo on the different ways WWE could use Big E

Big E is a well-liked figure across professional wrestling who has worked tremendously hard to reach main-event status in WWE.

Vince Russo was a fan of the superstar's charismatic and energetic personality and said he could make a great color commentator if WWE chose to push him into that role.

If Big E can't plot a comeback to the squared circle, Vince noted that the former tag team champion would also fare really well as a manager of another promising talent. Russo added:

"Big E is the kind of guy; let's face it, he's got such a huge personality. Bro, put him on color, make him somebody's manager. There are a million things you can do with that guy, but to take that kind of risk, bro, I don't know, man. Let's face it; that's why he's not getting any answers." [5:41 - 6:00]

Which non-wrestling spot could get the best out of Big E? Sound off in the comments section below.

