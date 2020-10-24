After several months of inactivity, it's safe to say that NXT UK is back with a bang and is not ready to slow down. The show's main events have been memorable, but two of the wrestlers signed by WWE recently appear to have all the potential in the world.

On the WWE NXT UK brand, Aoife Valkyrie and Pretty Deadly appear to be two of the top stars. Both of them signed with WWE in January of 2020, but thanks to the pandemic, they could not showcase their talents on NXT UK. September saw NXT UK back up and running in WWE, and both stars want to make a big impression during the next few months.

Aoife Valkyrie and Pretty Deadly opened up on their experience on signing with WWE recently while talking to TalkSPORT.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate.

Aoife Valkyrie and Pretty Deadly are two of WWE's newest signings

Pretty Deadly talked about getting signed to WWE, and the process of how they were invited to perform repeatedly. Things eventually worked out for them in the company and they signed with WWE.

Advertisement

“Yeah, it went really, really quick. It happened very fast. So we did one show and, naturally, they all said to us we looked incredible. And then we did some extra work, we debuted against Imperium and The Hunt. We just kept getting invited back, kept doing the job and impressing and yeah, here we are now.”

Pretty Deadly commented on the fact that NXT UK had come back after a long break thanks to the pandemic.

The brilliant @EddieDennis1986 sees quite a bit of potential in PRETTY DEADLY it seems...#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/U97Ra5CiqP — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 1, 2020

“We signed our contracts in January. We got off to a great start, we were feeling really good. Unfortunately we had a little break that none of us need to go into [Coronavirus halted NXT UK tapings], but now we’re back, NXT UK is back and I think we’re on top form.””NXT UK is back, better than ever and it features more Pretty Deadly than ever, so what more could you want?”

Advertisement

Aoife Valkyrie commented on the COVID-19 pandemic affecting her debut in WWE as well, but admitted that now that things were flowing weekly, everything was getting better.

“Yeah, I’m not going to lie it was tough, especially because I got to go over to the States and do a few shows there. Obviously I started off with a lot of momentum so I was a little worried coming back, but now it’s great. I don’t feel like I’ve lost any momentum, I’m ready to hit the ground running and just keep going towards my ultimate goal.”