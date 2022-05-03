"So electric" - WWE's newest tryout Gina DeLucia details her experience of being invited to Triple H's suite at WrestleMania 38

Former Mars Area High School cheerleader Gina DeLucia recently told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she received a WWE developmental contract. The 24-year-old is expected to report to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Standing tall at 5'5", DeLucia is a CrossFit athlete with a background in volleyball and cheerleading. Despite not having any professional wrestling experience beforehand, she was among the eight individuals from WrestleMania week to receive tryout offers from WWE.

During the same interview, DeLucia also revealed her experience of being invited to Triple H's luxury suite at the AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 38. The upstart detailed how she loved the energy from the WWE Universe.

“It was amazing. It’s so electric in there. The WWE fans, they are so much fun. They’re encouraging. They love every one of the athletes, and they really hype them up,” said DeLucia. (H/T Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Gina DeLucia also talked about her experience of getting into WWE

Gina DeLucia spoke about her tryout experience and how she got into the wrestling industry in the first place. The CrossFit athlete explained that she had put in her application and got a call back from WWE a few days later. She said:

“I put in my application, and a few days later I got a call back. We chatted over a few interviews and they liked what they saw from me, and then they invited me up to WrestleMania in Dallas for the tryout."

Additionally, she revealed that her tryout took place at The Dallas Cowboys training facility. WWE had set up four rings, and all the athletes went on to train with NXT stars and coaches. DeLucia added:

“The tryout was at (the Dallas Cowboys’) practice facility called ‘The Star’. They had four different rings set up. We would kind of cycle through, practice our roles, practice running the ropes, bumps, and there were coaches at each ring helping us through the movements. They had some of the NXT athletes there. They would demonstrate a roll and they wanted to see how adaptable we were and how quickly we could pick up on those things,” said DeLucia.

When do you think Gina DeLucia will officially make her WWE in-ring debut? Sound off in the comment section below,

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh