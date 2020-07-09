WWE's Peyton Royce on AEW's Shawn Spears leaving to wrestle during honeymoon; leaving WWE

Shawn Spears left WWE's Peyton Royce during their honeymoon to wrestle in AEW.

Being a wrestling couple can mean that there can be some sacrifices.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Peyton Royce in WWE

What a lot of people may not know, WWE's Peyton Royce of The IIconics is married to Shawn Spears of AEW. The two Superstars got married last year and are one of the many inter-promotional couples that exist between WWE and AEW at the moment, like Adam Cole and Britt Baker, Jon Moxley and Renee Young, Cedric Alexander and Big Swole, among others. With that being said, however, Shawn Spears can be a bit too committed to wrestling, and being a wrestling couple, Shawn Spears decided to interrupt his honeymoon and went over to AEW to wrestle in the middle of it, before resuming their honeymoon once that was done. Peyton Royce recently talked about it during her interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t Fightful).

WWE's Peyton Royce on Shawn Spears interrupting their honeymoon to wrestle in AEW

Peyton Royce married Shawn Spears, and with both wrestlers being from different wrestling companies, WWE and AEW, and having different schedules, it was difficult to find free time for them both. When they finally had their honeymoon, AEW All Out fell right in the middle of their honeymoon and led to Shawn Spears coming back to wrestle Cody Rhodes before leaving again.

"We were on our honeymoon and smack dab in the middle of it was the show, so we flew from Hawaii to Chicago, and back to Hawaii for the second leg of our honeymoon. I was so happy for him and proud of him. Even up until this point, the world has not gotten a glimpse of how talented he is. He is on another level and I can't wait until he finally gets to show the world."

On talking about Shawn Spears leaving WWE, Peyton Royce said that it was never a worry for her, because everyone was everyone's friends, and she had a lot of friends in AEW. Peyton Royce went on to say that the WWE and AEW was not as crazy as a lot of people thought.

"No, it was never a thought for me. I wanted him to be happy and needed him to be happy. Wrestling is such a small world, everyone knows everyone, everyone is friends. So many of my friends are over [at AEW] and they have friends with us. It's not as crazy as people...who have these strange ideas."