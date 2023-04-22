WWE's plan for Cody Rhodes to win the world title might be inspired by a Hall of Famer's story, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes might have fallen short at WrestleMania 39, but he could eventually win the big one, like his Hall of Famer father, Dusty Rhodes, according to Dutch Mantell.

The American Dream never won the WWE Championship but had a long pursuit of the NWA World title against his arch-enemy Ric Flair. Dusty Rhodes delivered his iconic "hard times" promo during his legendary feud with The Nature Boy and ultimately did reach the mountaintop by beating his perennial rival.

Dutch Mantell, who was also amongst the prominent names during the territorial days, saw similarities between Cody and Dusty's journey towards the ultimate prize in wrestling.

The former WWE manager wasn't against the company delaying The American Nightmare's world title win, as he felt Dusty Rhodes' story might have inspired the apparent long-term plan.

"But remember Dusty, you know the hard times, and he struggled and struggled and struggled, and struggled, and that could be the long-term idea about Cody. That he can't win the big one after he said I'm going to win it, and he just can't get there. And then all of a sudden, out of the blue, time is running out, he's getting older, and he wins it." [1:16:50 to 1:17:18]

Check out the entire video down below:

Dutch Mantell on WWE having multiple swerves to book until Cody Rhodes finally wins the World Championship

Many fans were disappointed when Cody Rhodes was unable to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, as they firmly believed it was the right moment for the former AEW star to capture the WWE World title.

The promotion not only booked Rhodes to lose but also swerved the fans by kickstarting a new angle for Cody against Brock Lesnar. Cody Rhodes' path to the Undisputed World Championship doesn't seem straightforward, and Dutch Mantell has no problems with the approach.

The veteran explained that WWE has several twists they can use to buy some more time before Cody Rhodes hopefully delivers on his promise.

"They have some really interesting twists and turns they can utilize in WWE at this point. And whether they were planned out or all of a sudden now, since they have all the machinery or the motor almost built, it just makes sense to do these things. But it gives them a hell of a lot more to think about," added Mantell. [1:17:19 to 1:18:00]

Is WWE doing the right thing by being patient with Cody Rhodes and his world title storyline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes