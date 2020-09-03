WWE's plans for moving NXT away from Wednesdays might be heading into the next steps. It was earlier reported that the company was considering that a time had come for a change within and that it could move away from competing with AEW. Over the last three weeks, WWE NXT has not had to compete with AEW, due to both programs shifting away from their usual schedule to accommodate other shows on the USA and TNT Networks. Now, there are further reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer as to the future of WWE NXT shows on Wednesdays. The report also talked about WWE's plans surrounding AEW.

Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2020

WWE NXT has not really fared well going head-to-head with AEW, winning only eight of their 45 weeks facing each other. AEW, on the other hand, has won 36 weeks, with there being one tie between the two shows.

Update on WWE NXT moving away from competing with AEW on Wednesdays

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Vince McMahon and the USA Network have the same approach when it comes to dealing with the threat that is posed by AEW. Neither Vince McMahon, nor the USA Network wants any other wrestling company to attract a fanbase in the manner that AEW has.

It should be noted, the USA Network's deal with WWE is worth $265 Million while AEW's deal with TNT is worth $40 Million.

Vince McMahon and the network were both aware that had WWE NXT not debuted on Wednesday against AEW Dynamite, it would have drawn a lot more people. Instead, NXT was put against AEW in order to drive AEW out of business.

However, when AEW and TNT came to a three-year deal earlier this year, Vince McMahon realized that they were not succeeding in ruling out AEW. This came as a surprise to everyone concerned, including executives in TNT.

It’s abundantly clear that for the good of the wrestling business NXT and AEW should air on different days. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 2, 2020

The idea of moving to another night was shut down at that time. However, with NXT regularly losing to AEW when it comes to the Wednesday Night Wars, they might make a decision on moving WWE NXT away from competing with AEW on Wednesday nights.