WWE's plans set for after the ThunderDome revealed

Kevin Dunn is one of WWE's longest-serving backstage officials behind the scenes and has his roots back in the television industry. His father worked with Vince McMahon's father, Vince McMahon Sr in WWE as the Executive Producer of Intermedia Productions. They handled all production relating to WWE since that time. Kevin Dunn has been working as WWE's Executive Vice President, Television Production.

During a recent interview with Cynopsis Sports, Kevin Dunn opened up on the WWE ThunderDome and various aspects of WWE production. One of the things that Dunn talked about was the future of the WWE ThunderDome.

Kevin Dunn on the future of WWE ThunderDome

Kevin Dunn talked about how only a year ago, he felt that WWE had done everything that could be done from the perspective of producing their shows. However, he admitted that since the pandemic, that changed. With that being said, Dunn said that they were exploring a lot of options about the future of WWE production and how it could change things after the pandemic.

"If you asked me a year ago, I’d have said there is nothing we haven’t done from a production standpoint, but during this process, we’ve learned a lot and innovated in so many ways that I’d say anything is possible. Our goal is always to create the best possible experience for our fans. So, we are exploring a number of ideas and new shooting techniques, and in a post-pandemic world I would expect to see our live shows draw heavily from our ThunderDome learnings."

"I think the biggest challenge was just trying to reimagine our weekly flagship programming with a new technology that, we believe, has never been implemented before at this scale. Everything had to be reassessed as we were planning to launch ThunderDome. In testing, traditional camera shots were making the virtual fans look flat. Our entire lighting and production design had to be reimagined from the ground up. We have a great team that had to reinvent themselves, and their day to day responsibilities, in order to come up with something as innovative as WWE ThunderDome."

The WWE ThunderDome is currently set to leave the Amway Center and possibly go to the Tropicana Field.