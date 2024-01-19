Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for well over three years. Many have tried to dethrone him but failed, including Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, the latter could be in line for another title shot at WrestleMania 40 if recent reports are to be believed.

The Tribal Chief has run roughshod over the WWE roster during his reign that started way back in August 2020 when he won the Universal Championship. His last title defense came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia when he defeated LA Knight to retain the title.

He has not stepped inside the squared circle since November 2023, but with the Road to WrestleMania heating up, fans eagerly await what lies ahead for the Head of the Table.

Having defeated Cody Rhodes at last year's Showcase of the Immortals, the leader of The Bloodline could be set for a showdown with the American Nightmare yet again. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cody Rhodes or The Rock, or a three-way match, could challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns could equal a historic WWE record at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has main-evented WrestleMania for the last three years, making it seven WrestleMania main-event matches in his career. This astonishing record is tied with Triple H and is second only to the legendary Hulk Hogan, who has been a part of eight main events.

The former Shield member featured in four consecutive WrestleMania main events. WrestleMania 31 saw him take on Brock Lesnar before a cash-in by Seth Rollins turned it into a triple-threat match. Triple H was Roman Reigns' victim at WrestleMania 32, while he did the unthinkable at WrestleMania 33 by defeating The Undertaker.

At WrestleMania 34, he lost to Brock Lesnar in a match for the WWE Universal Championship. A spectacular match between the Tribal Chief, Edge, and Daniel Bryan headlined WrestleMania 37. He avenged his loss to Brock Lesnar by defeating the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 before defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

He is widely expected to mainevent WrestleMania 40 and equal Hulk Hogan's record. The opponent remains a mystery.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here