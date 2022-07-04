WWE Hall of Famer recalls moment Randy Orton regretted during a match

WWE legend Mick Foley recently recalled his 2004 feud against Randy Orton and claimed that the latter regrets a particular spot involving thumbtacks.

Randy Orton managed to collect different nicknames throughout the years. But before anything else, he was known to be The Legend Killer. The moniker was on full display during his match against Mick Foley at Backlash 2004. A memorable spot during the bout was when Foley countered his rival's RKO, causing Orton to fall into a pile of thumbtacks.

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer recalled the match and revealed some interesting insights. He said that after Orton fell into the thumbtacks, the superstar told referee Mike Chioda how it was a bad idea.

“Mike Chioda goes to check on Randy [Orton], and all Randy can say is, ‘Chioda, those tacks were a bad idea.’ He’s really feeling it and now. I come off that ring apron with what I think is the best elbow of my career, partially because it’s captured with that low-angle shot; I couldn’t have dropped a better one in my life,” Foley said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The aforementioned 2004 match saw Randy Orton defend his WWE Intercontinental Title against Mick Foley. The Hardcore Match saw its conclusion with The Viper getting his hands raised.

Mick Foley comments on Randy Orton's expression during the match at WWE Backlash 2004

During the same interview, Foley also recalled The Apex Predator's shock and look of pain after he connected with the thumbtacks. He also mentioned how his opponent couldn't fake his reaction.

“You can’t fake the shock that he was in. His eyes were just wide open. I bring him up to the ramp and throw him off the ramp, which also gives me a little bit of time to rest up as that camera goes over and over."

As of the moment, fans are awaiting the return of Randy Orton after he was sidelined with a back injury. It remains to be seen when the 14-time world champion will return to the ring and what the future holds for him.

