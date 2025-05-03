WWE's release spree continues; 26-year-old star confirms exit

The WWE release spree hasn't stopped as another star was let go by the Stamford-based promotion.. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Javier Bernal has been let go by the promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment's latest mass release has left fans dumbfounded as a bunch of major names have been let go. The releases of the likes of Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai left fans scratching their heads.

The release spree still hasn't stopped, as Sean Ross Sapp reported minutes ago that Javier Bernal has been released by WWE. Check out his post below:

Bernal confirmed his release in a heartfelt post on X soon after, and wrote the following:

"Big Body may be gone, but the Big Body Believers live forever. Javi isn’t going anywhere. Free Agent in 30 days, and you can book me at [email protected]. Stay tuned for more, and be your fu*king self!"

Bernal had been a mainstay on the promotion's NXT brand for quite some time. He last wrestled on the April 26, 2025, NXT Orlando show. That night, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to Bernal.

