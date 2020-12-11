Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr., known as the Zeus amongst the WWE faithful, died on Thursday, as confirmed by his manager Cindy Cowan.

It was revealed that Lister had showed symptoms of COVID-19 for a few days and was eventually found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina del Rey, California. Lister was 62 years old at the time of his death.

Lister acted in the 1989 WWE-produced film 'No Holds Barred' alongside Hulk Hogan. Tommy Lister went on to wrestle as 'Zeus' in the WWE, and he main evented SummerSlam 1989 by teaming up with Randy Savage to take on Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan.

Zeus also impressed at the Survivor Series 1989 PPV as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

WWE released the following statement and paid tribute to 'The Human Wrecking Machine':

WWE is saddened to learn that Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62. Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film "No Holds Barred." The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with "Macho Man" Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus' most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength. Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic "Friday" and "Next Friday" movies, as well as roles in "The Fifth Element," "The Dark Knight," and "Zootopia." WWE extends its condolences to Lister's family, friends and fans.

Tommy Lister will be fondly remembered for playing the 'Deebo' character in the Friday franchise. Lister, who was blind in his right eye, also appeared in movies such as The Dark Knight, The Fifth Element, and Austin Powers in Goldmember, among others.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Thomas “Tiny” Lister, Jr, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rYHKH7uy6m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2020

We, at Sportskeeda, would like to send out condolences to the family and friends of Tommy' Tiny' Lister. May his soul rest in peace.