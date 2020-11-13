Sasha Banks and Bayley's rematch on WWE SmackDown draws big ratings 

It's no secret that WWE's ratings have taken a big hit in 2020 for a variety of reasons. Since March, the pandemic has hit television ratings for sports across the board, WWE and pro wrestling is no exception.

If Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown proves anything, it's that when the company gives the fans something they want to see, they are going to tune in. In the opening contest on SmackDown, Sasha Banks defended her women's championship against Bayley in a rematch from Hell in a Cell. The match saw a huge increase in viewership to over 2.5 million.

Sasha Banks plus Bayley equals big ratings for WWE

The only downside for WWE is that following the match ratings saw a steady decline throughout the show with a very large drop for the main event itself. One would have to believe at this point WWE is second-guessing themselves for not giving the women the main event spot on Friday night instead.

It's really hard to ignore a number like 2.5 million as it proves that the wrestling fanbase is still out there waiting for WWE to give them something they want to see. These numbers are not only among the best the company has seen since March. This could almost be viewed as the same size as the audience that WWE brought in during the course of 2019.

.@SashaBanksWWE put her title on the line in a rematch against her former best friend turned bitter rival @itsBayleyWWE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nTmMrUSjjL — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2020

While the original plans after Friday were to move Banks onto a new feud with a returning Carmella, one has to wonder if these numbers will give WWE cause to pause and attempt to go back to the Banks and Bayley's rivalry for the foreseeable future. In a time when the company is looking for the highest ratings they can achieve, numbers like this are going to be hard for them to ignore.