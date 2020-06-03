Ricochet reveals Jushin 'Thunder' Liger inspired him to become a wrestler

Ricochet

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently took to Twitter in order to send a heartwarming message to WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee and Japanese Pro Wrestling sensation Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, whom the former billed as his inspiration to become a wrestler.

Throughout his career, Ricochet has competed at the highest level for notable promotions such as PWG and global companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has had the privilege of sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the business.

Ricochet sends a heartfelt message to Jushin 'Thunder' Liger

During his tenure in NJPW, Ricochet had the opportunity of sharing the ring with some of the finest talents from the world of professional wrestling, including the likes of Will Ospreay, Hiromu Takahashi, and Japanese wrestling legend Jushin 'Thunder' Liger.

Ricochet and Liger had shared the ring with each other back at the Best of Super Juniors 2016 Tournament, and NJPW posted a throwback tweet in tribute to the clash between the two former NJPW Jr. Heavyweight stars.

Quoting the tweet, WWE Superstar Ricochet wrote that he considers himself very lucky to have shared the ring with Liger, whom he billed as an absolute legend. The former WWE United States Champion lastly wrote that Liger is also one of the reasons why he wanted to become a wrestler in the first place.

Here is the tweet sent out by Ricochet:

I am very lucky I got to share the ring with this absolute Legend. One of the many reasons I wanted to become a wrestler. https://t.co/i1O4QWOgH4 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020

Ricochet's history in NJPW

Ricochet first competed in NJPW in 2013 and during his tenure with the promotion, he was part of the junior heavyweight division. During his stint with the Japanese promotion, Ricochet mostly teamed up with former WWE Superstar Evan Bourne aka Matt Sydal and the duo won the Super Jr. Tag Tournament in 2015 and also won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on two different occasions.

In the latter stages of his career, Ricochet also formed a tag team with veteran Ryusuke Taguchi and the duo also won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, under the tag team name of the Funky Future.

Ricochet is mostly known for his classic matches against Will Ospreay, Kushida, and Hiromu Takahashi from his NJPW days, and the former NXT North American Champion has a Best of the Super Juniors Title to his name, as well.

What's in store for Ricochet in WWE?

Ricochet is currently a part of the WWE RAW roster where he is in a tag team with the talented Cedric Alexander. It remains to be seen if WWE will properly use the duo as a team or if they decided to bring back the two men as singles competitors.