WWE's risks of splitting up The Undisputed Era revealed

The Undisputed Era is one of the most dominant factions to step into WWE's NXT. The stable was formed back in 2017 when Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly attacked the then NXT Tag Team Champions, SAnitY. Later that night, they allied with Adam Cole and attacked Drew McIntyre, who had won the NXT Championship that night. Roderick Strong joined The Undisputed Era much later when he turned on Pete Dunne, allowing the stable to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships in the process.

As a part of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole has won the NXT Championship and was the inaugural North American Champion. Roderick Strong, too, has held the North American Championship during the dominance of The Undisputed Era. While Fish and O'Reilly haven't held any singles Championships, they have won the NXT Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

Why hasn't the WWE split The Undisputed Era?

On the recent SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the dominance of The Undisputed Era in the WWE. The WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Adam Cole's role in the faction and how his moving away may affect the push of the other members.

“Adam Cole is the star of the show over there when it comes to the Undisputed Era in my eyes. What I saw last night from Kyle O’Reilly? I dug. I think branching off (Bobby) Fish and Roderick Strong as a tag team? Not a bad idea. It’s gonna…it’s just gonna depend on whether or not these guys can get over on their own. Now, here’s the problem I see, not necessarily a problem but a challenge for the rest of the Undisputed Era. We can agree that Adam Cole is the over guy, he’s the standout star in the group. So now the other three guys have to somehow get over without the reaction of people [live]. They were related to the Undisputed Era, now they have to carve out their own identities. I think it’s going to be really up to NXT to come up with some good creative stuff for these guys and help them get over. The same way NXT helped like an Io Shirai get over with the packages that they put together for her.”

