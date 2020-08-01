WWE's secret locations in place in case of lockdown in Florida revealed 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the entire world rather hard, and WWE is no exception to that. Other than Superstars reportedly testing positive several weeks ago, WWE has had to conduct their shows in empty arenas without any audience present. Given the lack of an audience, this has hurt the atmosphere of WWE shows, and consequently, the ratings have fallen as well.

However, even in such a scenario, WWE has managed to run its regular weekly shows by taping them ahead at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They also regularly bring in their development talent behind plexiglass barriers as a stand-in audience. They have been able to continue functioning after being declared an essential business in Florida, but should Florida go into lockdown, it has been assumed that WWE will be in trouble.

Last night was special. Last night was historical. Last night, we welcomed the entire @WWE Universe into our home for #WrestleMania. And tonight? We do it again! Because this year's @WrestleMania is TOO BIG for just one night! pic.twitter.com/gDVMtpx1Sg — Performance Center (@WWEPC) April 5, 2020

It appears that the company has a backup plan in place, should they not be able to function in case there is a lockdown in Florida, as they have another location in Connecticut where they can film shows in WWE's TV studios.

WWE's plan in case of a lockdown in Florida

In a report on Wrestling Observer (h/t WrestleTalk), Dave Meltzer has revealed WWE's plan for their weekly shows if Florida goes under lockdown in the middle of the pandemic. According to the report, WWE has several backup filming locations in place if they need them. The one that was actually revealed by the report was the WWE TV studio in Connecticut, which is close to WWE's HQ at Stanford. The Firefly Fun House match between The Fiend and John Cena that took place at WrestleMania 36 was filmed on this location.

It is expected that if needed, a setup similar to the Performance Center could be created on location.

The major issue with filming the show on this location is that it would not have access to a lot of the contracted developmental talent that the company uses as the audience for the shows. The Performance Center provides WWE the advantage of having an audience, something that they will lack elsewhere.