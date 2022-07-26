"Was I just not paying attention?"- Wrestling world confused at unaired Ronda Rousey segment during WWE RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, WWE's Twitter account featured an unaired Ronda Rousey segment where she attacked Doudrop. However, there was a lot of confusion among fans as the segment did not air on television.

Tonight's episode of RAW marked the final show before SummerSlam, and multiple segments were done in preparation for the premium live event. But it doesn't look like everybody made the cut.

Fans were shocked when the company's official Twitter account posted a video of Ronda Rousey on RAW. In the segment, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were in the ring and stated that they wouldn't leave unless somebody could make them.

It didn't take long for The Baddest Woman on the Planet to step out and attack the duo.

Following the segment, fans expressed their confusion with the video. Many were confused because it wasn't aired on the show. Some fans even wondered if they just missed the segment:

Meanwhile, one fan has started to think about a potential jump to RAW for Rousey, stating that she could feud with Bianca Belair after SummerSlam. Meanwhile, another fan thought she could move to RAW altogether:

Naz @TakeFlight_NYJ @WWE @RondaRousey @TheGarden @DoudropWWE Rousey to lose at SS then feud with Bianca after she beats Becky??🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ @WWE @RondaRousey @TheGarden @DoudropWWE Rousey to lose at SS then feud with Bianca after she beats Becky??🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️

One fan then expressed their disappointment with how the brand booked Doudrop:

Some fans continued to express their dislike for Ronda Rousey and the segment. One even said how thankful they were to be at home and wasn't able to witness it:

Ronda Rousey is set to face Liv Morgan on Saturday at SummerSlam for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

What were Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H up to on WWE RAW?

The latest episode of RAW showcased Alexa Bliss taking on Doudrop with Nikki A.S.H. in the latter's corner.

At the start of their match, Nikki began to distract Bliss from outside the ring. She even went as far as to play with The Goddess' doll Lilly. Despite the bout being riddled with distractions, the former WWE Women's Champion was still able to pick up the victory.

It remains to be seen whether Rousey will eventually move over to RAW and team up with Alexa Bliss after SummerSlam. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will not shy away from giving Liv Morgan a fight and regaining the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who do you think will win between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at SummerSlam? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far