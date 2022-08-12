Teddy Long opens up on where he got his WWE catchphrase (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long mentioned stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle for his catchphrase.

Teddy Long was one of the most notable wrestling personalities. He made his debut as a referee in 1998 and became the SmackDown General Manager, where he was known to make tag team matches and shout 'Holla, holla.'

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Teddy revealed he got the catchphrase while watching Dave Chappelle. He shared that he saw someone from the show and thought the guy was hilarious.

"I was looking at Dave Chappelle one night, and there was a guy on Dave Chappelle, and they was talking [sic] to him and he just kept saying 'Holla, holla, holla, holla.' So, it was kind of hilarious to me so I just said 'Let me take this to TV.' So that's how holla, holla happened." (2:00-2:15)

Teddy Long was released from the company in 2014 but made small appearances in the following years. During his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, he even had a feud with then RAW General Manager John Laurinaitis.

Teddy Long was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

Before becoming the RAW and SmackDown General Manager, Long tried his hand as a manager with different WWE Superstars. Some of the notable wrestlers he managed were Jazz, Mark Henry, Doom, and more. Still, his time as general manager was more memorable with the fans.

In 2017, it was announced that Long would join Beth Phoenix, Kurt Angle, Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page, and The Rock n Roll Express in the Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, he was inducted by Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield of the APA.

His latest appearance with the brand came in May 2021 during a special throwback episode of SmackDown.

