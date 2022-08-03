"If we don't draw PPV's, then we don't f***** eat" - The Rock recalls memorable feud with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend The Rock recalled his intense feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the promotion and revealed their mentality was that they wouldn't eat unless they drew good numbers.

The Attitude Era, which lasted from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, lives long in the memory of most wrestling fans as one of the most memorable times in the industry. While many legends were at the top of their game during that time, two stars who stood out were Stone Cold and The Rock. During that time, the two had an on-and-off rivalry and clashed at WrestleMania 15,17, and 19.

In a recent tweet, The People's Champion spoke about his feud with The Rattlesnake. He said that fans felt the passion between them and confessed that wrestling could never duplicate the time. He also talked about their attitudes heading into a pay-per-view.

"There’ll never be another time like this in pro wrestling. Wrestling industry was on FIRE + with a PPV biz model - @steveaustinBSR and I approached every main event with a “if we don’t draw PPV’s, then we don’t f*****’ eat” attitude. Fans felt that hunger and passion. SCSA = 🐐," The Rock wrote.

The Texas Rattlesnake was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 by Vince McMahon. He wrestled in his final match at this year's WrestleMania against Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, The Rock has made small appearances in WWE over the years but is not an active member of the roster, with his last match coming at 'Mania 32.

WWE fans would love to see The Rock be a guest at Stone Cold's podcast

Following the tweet from The Brahma Bull, many fans suggested that he should make an appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions podcast hosted by Austin.

m @Man_Of_Action20 @TheRock @steveaustinBSR The rock broken skulls sessions is inevitably…it NEEDS TO HAPPEN @TheRock @steveaustinBSR The rock broken skulls sessions is inevitably…it NEEDS TO HAPPEN

Multiple fans confessed their admiration for the rivalry. They complimented the promos between them, and one fan even made a bold claim about the feud being the best ever:

Matthew ₿ailey @_Matthew_Bailey @TheRock @steveaustinBSR Grew up watching during those times. As a kid, it was truly amazing. More of a Stone Cold fan at the time, but man, nothing else like it. @TheRock @steveaustinBSR Grew up watching during those times. As a kid, it was truly amazing. More of a Stone Cold fan at the time, but man, nothing else like it.

Lunitasmalls @lunitasmalls @TheRock @steveaustinBSR Till this day.. I think about you two daily lol @TheRock @steveaustinBSR Till this day.. I think about you two daily lol 😂

Although it has been years since the feud ended, it looks like it is still fresh in the memory of the fans. It remains to be seen whether the two men will share the same ring in the coming years.

