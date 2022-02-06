"They got worse and worse" - Vince McMahon was allegedly afraid of two WWE Superstars backstage

"The Mountie" Jacques Rougeau feels that Vince McMahon was scared of The British Bulldogs, and the former WWE star made the big claim during his recent appearance on the 'It's My Wrestling" podcast.

Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid were known for their backstage pranks, which led to several volatile situations during their time in the WWE. Jacques Rougeau infamously had a fight with The Dynamite Kid in 1988, and despite the ugly outcome of the brawl, he wasn't fired by Vince McMahon.

The former Intercontinental Champion said the WWE boss was probably scared of the British Bulldogs and 'half encouraged' their behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

"I think that Vince was afraid of The Bulldogs bullying. I think he was half encouraging it and half saying, hey guys, that's not funny, you know? I think it wasn't the way maybe to approach it because the Bulldogs were saying 'Okay, he heard it. He laughed a little bit, but he didn't fire us. So I think we could keep going.' They got worse and worse. So when I stood up, the only guy who stood up to them, I think Vince realized that he screwed up, that he shouldn't let it go that far," said Jacques Rougeau.

Jacques Rougeau feels Vince McMahon and 'the boys' in WWE laughed over The Bulldogs' backstage stunts

The 3-time tag team champion believes Vince McMahon didn't want to confront Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid over the alleged bullying as he legitimately was fearful of the legendary tag team.

Jacques Rougeau said that the WWE chairman and officials close to him were most likely amused by the Bulldogs' jokes on other wrestlers. Rougeau was one of the locker room members who stood up against The Dynamite Kid.

He explained that people who face hazing regularly could "make a man out of themselves" by not responding to the ribs. Jacques Rougeau continued:

"I think because Vince was afraid of the Bulldogs. I think of all the times that they were doing bad jokes to people. Cutting their pants in the winter before they went to the airport - things that were not nice. Shaving a guy's hair, and losing his character. I think that Vince and the boys would laugh about it because it was always something about ego. I think he would laugh almost like people that are afraid to face their bullies in life. You could be sitting in a class at school, and you have this guy who's always doing dirty jokes or being mean. Then he looks at you; you have two choices. You could either look at him and laugh because then he's not going to touch you because you're on his side. Or you can make a man out of yourself and don't look at him and not acknowledge him." H/t It's My Wrestling Podcast

Was Vince McMahon actually terrified about keeping the Bulldogs in check during their time in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

