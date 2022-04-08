"Pretty pi*sed off about it" - WWE icon on Vince McMahon's last-minute change to his WrestleMania moment

Vince McMahon changed plans at the last minute ahead of Kurt Angle's appearance at WrestleMania following his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and made an appearance at WrestleMania 33 two days later to get the ovation of the crowd. He was then appointed as the RAW General Manager by Vince McMahon.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic gold medalist said that he was supposed to get pyro when he appeared on WrestleMania 33. The WWE Chairman later explained to Angle that he changed it at the very last minute as the Hardy Boyz were to return and win the tag team titles and the pyro would be reserved for them instead:

“Yes, I was pretty pissed off about it too. When I was going out for WrestleMania to be acknowledged as a Hall of Fame inductee, I’m getting ready to go out there and Vince tells me ‘hey listen, we’ve got red, white, and blue fireworks for you.'"

Angle added:

“I came back from out of the arena to go backstage and I said ‘Vince what happened?’ He said ‘Well, unfortunately, the Hardy Boyz were winning the Tag Team Titles tonight and every World Title match has fireworks but theirs. So I called an audible and I stole yours and I’m giving them to the Hardyz because they’re on the segment after you.’ The Hardyz got the red, white, and blue fireworks, the bastards stole them from me.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

McMahon had told him before he entered that red, white, and blue fireworks would go off after he raised his hand, but that didn't happen.

Kurt Angle was told not to praise Vince McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame

The Olympian was told by WWE's creative team that McMahon didn't want him to be praised during his Hall of Fame speech.

Angle was also told by the creative team to be entertaining, but he didn't have anything planned. He and the team put together his funny speech at the very last minute, which included him singing his infamous cowboy song while also drinking a bottle of milk.

Angle was part of the Class of 2017 alongside Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and Ravishing Rick Rude.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Anirudh