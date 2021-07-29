Xavier Woods gives hilarious response to Jim Ross' trombone comments on AEW Dynamite

WWE's Xavier Woods gave a hilarious response to Jim Ross' trombone comments during AEW Dynamite. The legendary commentator said that there was no place for the musical instrument in pro wrestling during the show.

The trusty trombone Francesca is something that has become synonymous with Woods and the New Day member has brought the instrument to a WWE ring for several years now.

Whether it is his love of music or his love of distracting his opponents, Francesca has not been too far away from Woods during a match ever since the trombone's debut in 2015.

Xavier Woods' tweet during AEW Dynamite

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Team Taz celebrated a festive celebration to honor Ricky Starks, who won the FTW Championship from Brian Cage two weeks ago. The celebration had a grandstand; which was manned by Taz and a marching band surrounding the ring.

As Ricky Starks and Hook (without Powerhouse Hobbs who was "recruiting") walked down to the ring, the marching band played a tune. Starks would brag about winning the FTW Championship and kicking Brian Cage out of Team Taz. Unfortunately, it woke up The Machine.

Brian Cage made his way to the ring, but not before completely laying out the trombone player with a vicious clothesline.

This would prompt AEW Dynamite announcer Jim Ross to say,

"There's no place for trombones in wrestling."

It didn't take long for Xavier Woods to respond with the following tweet...

pic.twitter.com/l91cNZ8k0Z — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 29, 2021

The video was of Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele fame spoofing the ESPN documentary The Last Dance on Saturday Night Live where Michael Jordan used the famous line, "and I took that personally." The tweet instantly took off with over 1500 likes in just over 30 minutes.

Xavier Woods followed up his first one with another hilarious tweet later on in the evening.

pic.twitter.com/s5ukZS2P1H — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 29, 2021

