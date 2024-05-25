WWE is sadly preparing for a 7-time champion's retirement, feels Dutch Mantell: "Love him to death" (Exclusive)

Every pro wrestler's in-ring career has to end someday, and it looks like WWE might be building towards AJ Styles' retirement. Dutch Mantell discussed the possibility on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and recalled his interactions with Styles.

AJ Styles is jacked and as ruthless as ever since returning to WWE TV, but he's suffered a few high-profile losses. Styles - a former WWE, Intercontinental, US, and Tag Team Champion - was unsuccessful in dethroning Cody Rhodes at Backlash. He later lost to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament.

This week on SmackDown, Styles was seen urging Nick Aldis to give him another shot at Cody Rhodes as he believed he was running out of time. Styles' closing line led fans to believe his retirement might be around the corner.

Even Dutch Mantell thought the same. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, he revealed that AJ Styles has always been a great talent whom he admired. Mantell worked with Styles in TNA and stated that Vince McMahon's rumored dislike for smaller guys was the reason he didn't arrive in WWE before 2016.

"Well, I think they are painting the picture for him to either retire or do something else. He's had a long career, and I met him in TNA; great talent. The only thing that held him back then was the old regime; he was too short, and he wasn't big enough for Vince. Vince liked the bigger guys, and I'm all for AJ. He's a good guy; love him to death." [34:00 - 34:40]

Dutch Mantell liked AJ Styles' exchange with Nick Aldis as it put the focus on AJ's story and the importance of his career.

Mantell said AJ was now fighting time itself in a straightforward yet compelling narrative, which could lead to another world title opportunity for him.

"But I think this interview was good. 'I don't have much time' is a great line.' I think that put more emphasis on AJ than saying anything else. Now, he is not only battling all this, but he is battling time, and that is usually a match you won't win. Now we've got the emphasis back on AJ, and we'll see where they go with it. I'm interested in it." [34:41 - 35:30]

WWE could be teasing the sad end of AJ Styles' legendary career, and if that really happens, fans would hope the 46-year-old's farewell is done in the best way possible.

