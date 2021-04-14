WWE salary and contract details for McMahon family revealed 

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the biggest and most popular professional wrestling company in the world. WWE is led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon.

Recently, Vince McMahon once again made the Forbes billionaire list for 2021 with a net worth of $2.1 billion. WWE recently released their Schedule 14A paperwork that revealed the yearly earnings of Vince McMahon from the company. The WWE Chairman earned a total of $3,900,000 in the year 2020, including a base salary of $1,400,000.

Under his employment agreement, Mr. McMahon is entitled to salary, currently in the amount of $1,400,000, subject to increase in the discretion of the Compensation & Human Capital Committee. Mr. McMahon is entitled to participate in the Company’s incentive bonus plan with an annual target bonus of 100% of salary. Mr. McMahon also receives performance stock units as a part of our normal grant to employees.

The statement also mentions that if WWE terminates Mr. McMahon's employment other than for cause defined in his agreement, the company is obligated to pay compensation and benefits, plus a payment equal to two times his base salary.

WWE Salary and contract details of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, serves as WWE's Chief Brand Officer, and her husband, Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), serves as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE. Triple H earned a little over $2,300,000 in the year 2020, including a base salary of nearly $725,000.

Mr. Levesque is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $1 million which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold utilizing Mr. Levesque’s name and/or likeness.

As for Stephanie McMahon, she earned a little over $2,100,000 in the year 2020, with a base salary the same as that of Triple H. Her booking agreement also guarantees a minimum payment of $750,000.