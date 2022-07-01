WWE Superstar Sanga pays tribute to top South Indian actor

WWE Superstar Sanga recently paid tribute to South Indian actor Allu Arjun by doing the actor's iconic gesture during his match against Xyon Quinn.

Saurav Gurjar a.k.a Sanga has been working with WWE since 2018. From working with Indus Sher to assisting Grayson Waller, he has come a long way, and he now appears regularly on WWE NXT.

Over the past few weeks, Gurjar has been protecting Wes Lee from the wrath of Xyon Quinn. Last week, the two behemoths locked horns inside the ring. During the match, the 36-year-old paid tribute to Allu Arjun's character from Pushpa: The Rise as he did the latter's famous hand gesture.

Gurjar later posted the clip on Twitter and even tagged Arjun. He captioned it:

"I won't compromise 😡Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳 @alluarjun"

It will be interesting to see what Gurjar does next in his journey. Currently, it seems like he might end up becoming Wes Lee's new tag team partner and chase the gold.

Sanga and Veer Mahaan were a tag team in NXT

A few years back, NXT was almost considered a third brand and not a developmental brand. However, plans changed and the show was rebooted.

During the pandemic era, Riddle and Pete Dunne won the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Undisputed Era. Shortly after Dunne was unable to make it to US, Riddle was attacked by two mysterious superstars who wanted to make their mark in the tag team division.

The two superstars were Sanga and Veer Maahan, together known as Indus Sher. They were initially managed by Malcolm Bivens and they had set their eyes on the gold. The team had a small run with the brand but couldn't achieve much success.

Mahaan eventually moved on to the main roster where he began teaming up with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Gurjar stayed back in NXT to hone his craft.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far