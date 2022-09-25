Create

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Karrion Kross destroys 9-time champion, Former Universal Champion faces off against Bloodline (Stockton, California, 09/24)

Karrion Kross and The Bloodline were in action on this week's Saturday Night's Main Event
Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 25, 2022 10:56 PM IST

WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Stockton, California, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event live show. The event was live from the Stockton Arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match that saw Ricochet take on Happy Corbin. The bout between the two was followed by a singles match in the women's division where Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li.

Say what you will about pro wrestling, but this never ceases to amaze me #WWE #WWEStockton https://t.co/bxyW7xsJRj

Next up, Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak in a one-on-one contest. The Herald of Doomsday has been targeting Drew McIntyre since returning to WWE. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

#wwestockton https://t.co/DWOI96bgsB

The Imperium and Brawling Brutes were involved in a six-man tag team match after the former NXT UK stable cost Butch and Ridge Holland a title opportunity on SmackDown.

IMPERIUM is coming for #WWEStockton tonight! https://t.co/YeaEg3DQ3u

Also in action were mån.sôör and ma.çé of the Maximum Male Models. The duo took on Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla of the Hit Row in a tag team bout.

HIT ROWWWW 🎤🎶💸 @AJFrancis410 @TheVibeBri @tehutimiles @WWE #WWEStockton #SaturdayNightsMainEvent #WWE https://t.co/K07zOm8dFt

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in what was the only title match of the night.

I don't know if the title with LIV or LIV with the title is more beautiful...🤩#WWEStockton @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/dZG6TW0Abz

The event was headlined by The Usos and Solo Sikoa, who represented the Bloodline against Braun Strowman and The New Day. This was the first instance when Jimmy and Jey teamed up with their brother inside the squared circle. However, the trio were unable to secure the victory.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos vs Braun Strowman and New Day at WWE Saturday Night Main Event #WWE #WWEStockton #wwelive #Braunstrowman #SoloSikoa #theusos #TheBloodline https://t.co/kcaSbBmJ2D

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Stockton, California

Here are the full WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  • Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
  • Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li
  • Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak
  • The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
  • Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (mån.sôör and ma.çé) (w/ Max Dupri)
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya
  • The New Day & Braun Strowman defeated The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

