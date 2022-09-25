WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Karrion Kross destroys 9-time champion, Former Universal Champion faces off against Bloodline (Stockton, California, 09/24)

WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Stockton, California, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event live show. The event was live from the Stockton Arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match that saw Ricochet take on Happy Corbin. The bout between the two was followed by a singles match in the women's division where Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li.

Next up, Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak in a one-on-one contest. The Herald of Doomsday has been targeting Drew McIntyre since returning to WWE. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

The Imperium and Brawling Brutes were involved in a six-man tag team match after the former NXT UK stable cost Butch and Ridge Holland a title opportunity on SmackDown.

Also in action were mån.sôör and ma.çé of the Maximum Male Models. The duo took on Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla of the Hit Row in a tag team bout.

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in what was the only title match of the night.

The event was headlined by The Usos and Solo Sikoa, who represented the Bloodline against Braun Strowman and The New Day. This was the first instance when Jimmy and Jey teamed up with their brother inside the squared circle. However, the trio were unable to secure the victory.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Stockton, California

Here are the full WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Male Models (mån.sôör and ma.çé) (w/ Max Dupri)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya

: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya The New Day & Braun Strowman defeated The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa

