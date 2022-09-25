Create

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Roman Reigns faces former rival after 6 years, more Bray Wyatt tease, new champion crowned (Vancouver, Canada 09/24)

The Tribal Chief returned to action in Vancouver, Canada
Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 25, 2022 05:44 PM IST

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event on September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada. The show featured the return of Roman Reigns, along with multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who took on AJ Styles in what was their first match against each other since May 2016. The duo had a heated rivalry six years ago when Styles was supported by former WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while Reigns had The Usos in his corner.

The Tribal Chief stood tall to close the show as he retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against his challenger. This was Roman Reigns' first non-televised match in over a month.

ROMAN REIGNS. THE TRIBAL CHIEF, THE HEAD OF THE TABLE. ACKNOWLEDGED.☝🏽 #WWEVancouver https://t.co/mwhJ12oWu3
the slide and spear!!! #WWEVancouver https://t.co/oP1ooqKyLi

Dana Brooke defended her 24/7 Championship against Nikki A.S.H. in the first title match of the night. While Nikki managed to capture the title, she was pinned by the referee, who was then pinned by Dana Brooke.

24/7 championship match! Dana x Nikki! #WWEVancouver https://t.co/vMBFpheMjF

The song White Rabbit was once again played between the matches, adding fuel to Bray Wyatt's return speculations. The arena lights were switched to red while fans turned on their flashlights to recreate The Eater of the Worlds' iconic entrance.

The White Rabbit Has Arrived in WWE Stockton live Event... 🔥🔥#WhiteRabbit #BrayWyatt #Fiend #WWE #WWEVancouver #WWEStockton https://t.co/ZFR5tKPMvS

Also in action were Street Profits, who defeated Alpha Academy in a tag match. Matt Riddle also picked up a victory over The Miz after a Miz TV segment between the two went haywire.

Miz vs riddle #WWEVancouver https://t.co/UQXLAhMLgg

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai retained their Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the second title match of the night. Kevin Owens continued his feud with Austin Theory, defeating the latter in a singles match.

.@FightOwensFight wore a @Canucks jersey to #WWEVancouver and a “Bruce, there it is!” chant broke out. 🗣 🎥: @CanuckClay https://t.co/ECYB4jCYZb

Rey Mysterio was also in action in Vancouver as he looked to settle the score with Finn Balor. However, The Master of 619 was distracted by Dominik, which allowed Balor to pick up the victory.

DOMINIK IS HERE, ABS WEARING AN EDDIE GUERRERO SHIRT!! FINN BALOR WINS!! #WWEVancouver https://t.co/TiQwJ4XqKU

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Vancouver, Canada:

Here are the entire live event results from the Pacific Coliseum, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  • The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
  • 24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Nikki ASH, first Nikki ASH wins the title, then the referee, then Nikki ASH again, then finally back to Dana Brooke
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) (w/ Bayley) defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka
  • Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
  • Matt Riddle defeated The Miz
  • Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio
  • WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match- Roman Reigns (c) defeated AJ Styles

