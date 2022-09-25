WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Roman Reigns faces former rival after 6 years, more Bray Wyatt tease, new champion crowned (Vancouver, Canada 09/24)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event on September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada. The show featured the return of Roman Reigns, along with multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who took on AJ Styles in what was their first match against each other since May 2016. The duo had a heated rivalry six years ago when Styles was supported by former WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while Reigns had The Usos in his corner.

The Tribal Chief stood tall to close the show as he retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against his challenger. This was Roman Reigns' first non-televised match in over a month.

Dana Brooke defended her 24/7 Championship against Nikki A.S.H. in the first title match of the night. While Nikki managed to capture the title, she was pinned by the referee, who was then pinned by Dana Brooke.

The song White Rabbit was once again played between the matches, adding fuel to Bray Wyatt's return speculations. The arena lights were switched to red while fans turned on their flashlights to recreate The Eater of the Worlds' iconic entrance.

Also in action were Street Profits, who defeated Alpha Academy in a tag match. Matt Riddle also picked up a victory over The Miz after a Miz TV segment between the two went haywire.

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai retained their Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the second title match of the night. Kevin Owens continued his feud with Austin Theory, defeating the latter in a singles match.

Rey Mysterio was also in action in Vancouver as he looked to settle the score with Finn Balor. However, The Master of 619 was distracted by Dominik, which allowed Balor to pick up the victory.

