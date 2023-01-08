WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Former Universal Champion teams up with Bloodline's rivals, top tag team makes debut (Jackson, Ms, 01/07)

The WWE roster stopped over in Jackson, Mississippi, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event live show. The event emanated from the Mississippi Coliseum and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The event kickstarted with a singles match that saw Raquel Rodriguez take on Shayna Baszler in a singles match. Rodriguez has been embroiled in a feud with Shayna and Ronda Rousey over the last few weeks and had a score to settle with the heel duo for injuring her arm. Big Mami Cool picked up a victory to get some retribution.

Next up was a tag team match where The Street Profits defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser). It was followed by another tag team bout that saw Pretty Deadly make their live circuit debut. The rising stars took on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the NXT Tag Team Titles but were unable to win back the championship.

Bobby Lashley, who has been missing from TV programming since getting fired by Adam Pearce on RAW, was also in action. The former WWE Champion collided with Baron Corbin, where he made quick work of his former ally.

Elsewhere on the show, Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega in a singles match. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY also retained their Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline, who were without their leader Roman Reigns. The villainous faction took on Brawling Brutes who were joined by Braun Strowman. The babyfaces picked up the victory to end the night.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Jackson, Mississippi, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Imperium: (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin Candice LeRae def. Zelina Vega WWE Women's Tag Team Title: Damage CTRL def. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes def. Jimmy and Jey Uso / Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa

