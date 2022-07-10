Create
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Roman Reigns returns to action, Liv Morgan defeats two former champions (Sacramento, California, 07/09)

Roman Reigns (L); Liv Morgan (R)
Vivek Sharma
Modified Jul 10, 2022 06:16 PM IST

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event for the SmackDown roster in Sacramento, California. The event emanated from the Golden 1 Center and featured multiple champions from the blue brand in action.

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns, who competed in his first live event match in over a month. The Tribal Chief recently announced that he's entering a phase in his career and won't be competing as frequently.

The Undisputed Champion Is In #WWESacramento @WWERomanReigns Credit / @WWE https://t.co/WcHkuQBA94

Roman was last seen in action on SmackDown last month, where he defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Head of the Table continued his winning run in Sacramento, defeating former rival Drew McIntyre at the live event.

Spear To Drew McIntyre And ...Still Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE UniversalChampion @RomanReigns #WWESacramento Credit : @jzzza#HeadOfTheTable #TribalChief #RomanReigns https://t.co/fKnMtGr48C

Bloodline's other members, The Usos, were not far behind their leader as they took on The New Day and The Brawling Brutes in a Triple Threat tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Samoan brothers reigned supreme to build on their momentum.

Some more pics I got from #WWESacramento The Usos were crazy over with the crowd in Sac along with Roman https://t.co/WgrbskHoH0

Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Ronda Rousey and Natalya. The former Riott Squad member recently won her first title in the promotion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey at the premium live event on July 2.

Your winner and still smackdown womens champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wwesacramento #WatchMe https://t.co/cpCAh0Xm4T

While Liv was able to retain her title at the event, she will face a much bigger challenge at SummerSlam as she goes one-on-one against The Rowdy One for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Champions were on full display at #WWESacramento!! https://t.co/lI7lZSnyRm

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has been unstoppable since moving to the main roster and is currently undefeated in his singles run on the blue brand.

Happy Corbin also warmed up for his match against Pat McAfee at SummerSlam by defeating Drew Gulak in a singles match. His former partner Madcap Moss, meanwhile, defeated Humberto.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Sacramento, California:

  • Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER defeated Ricochet
  • Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler
  • Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak
  • Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Ronda Rousey
  • Madcap Moss defeated Humberto
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos defeated New Day and Sheamus & Butch
  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

Edited by Pratik Singh

