WWE is secretly setting up Cody Rhodes to turn heel and 'screw' Roman Reigns, predicts Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes cut a passionate promo on RAW this week, which led to wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioning a potential heel turn.

The American Nightmare locked horns with LA Knight in an intense bout and picked up a win over the SmackDown Superstar. Following that, he addressed the WWE Universe and revealed that he dresses in a suit because he wants to feel like he is somebody.

Cody Rhodes also acknowledged Roman Reigns but demanded The Tribal Chief "acknowledge" him as he plans to end the historic championship reign at WrestleMania 39.

Vince Russo discussed the promo on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He predicted that the creative team is subtly setting up a heel turn for Cody Rhodes. Russo was quoted as saying:

"I gotta be honest, I am watching this thing and two things tonight, and I am really saying, bro, are they already setting him up to be a heel? In other words, is he going to do something heelish to beat Roman Reigns, and Reigns becomes the babyface after that? Because first of all, we had the comment about this somebody, 'I wanna be somebody.'" (10:47 - 11:12)

Vince Russo insisted that Cody Rhodes might turn heel after WrestleMania 39, and he could confirm that by screwing Roman Reigns out of the title picture in WWE. He continued:

"Then bro, he cuts a whole promo on if I want to come out here and help Sami Zayn, I will help Sami Zayn. If I want to help Kevin Owens, I will help Kevin Owens. So then we get to the end of the show, and you don't help Kevin Owens? Bro, I am telling you either they are dropping the ball, and there are these gaping holes. Or they are setting this guy up to be a heel right after WrestleMania. Maybe he screws Reigns out of the title." (11:13 -11:48)

Cody Rhodes breaks character to praise Roman Reigns after WWE meeting

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has only crossed paths with Roman Reigns once so far, but it caused him to form an interesting opinion.

Cody spoke about The Tribal Chief in a recent interview with The Rhode Show and said there are several preconceived notions about Reigns in the business. However, when they shook hands on SmackDown, The American Nightmare was convinced of the latter's love and dedication to wrestling.

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will appear on RAW next week, where he is expected to cross paths with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and possibly Kevin Owens.

