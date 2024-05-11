WWE security stopped stars from entering SmackDown; left them furious

Two WWE Superstars were stopped by security from entering Friday Night SmackDown this week. They were not having it and naturally protested.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are new to SmackDown following the 2024 WWE Draft, but they are already getting ready for a run on the blue brand. On the latest edition of the show, Niven faced Jade Cargill in the first-round match of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament and the two had a great bout. Cargill picked up the win, putting Niven out with some impressive wrestling. She even took out Chelsea Green, who tried to interfere by getting on the ring apron.

Before SmackDown, however, things were already going wrong for Green and Niven. Given it was their first official day on the SmackDown roster, it appeared that the security did not know them and stopped them from entering.

It would only last a little while though, as both stars made it clear that they were not stopping. The security asked for credentials, to which Niven and Green replied that their faces were credentials enough.

"Excuse me? These faces are our credentials, why don't you just go sit down and shut up while you're at it," Piper Niven and Chelsea Green replied.

What the future has in store for the former Women's Tag Team Champions remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven may be hinting at title aspirations on WWE SmackDown

While Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are former Women's Tag Team Champions, the two seem to be eyeing a different title.

The duo interrupted Bayley's interview backstage when she was talking about the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. While Niven was part of the tournament, Green was not. They both seemed to be a little interested in the Women's Championship that Bayley was holding.

Given Green's recent failure to win the NXT Women's Championship, she may go after The Role Model next, while Niven also seemed very interested in the title picture as a whole.

The coming few weeks will make things more clear as to their direction on the blue brand.

