WWE seemingly botches major announcement at SummerSlam

By JP David
Published Aug 03, 2025 22:36 GMT
WWE SummerSlam is the first non-WrestleMania event to be held for two nights. (Photo: WWE.com)
WWE SummerSlam 2025 [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE seemingly botched a massive announcement during Night Two of SummerSlam in New Jersey on Sunday. The company has had a historic year for premium live events, with The Biggest Party of the Year being the first non-WrestleMania event to be held across two nights.

Following this year's SummerSlam, WWE's premium live event lineup consists of Clash in Paris on August 31, Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, and Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29. It's unclear if that is the final lineup, but there's usually a PLE in Saudi Arabia during November. Last year's Crown Jewel event was held on November 2 in Riyadh, with the main event being Cody Rhodes beating Gunther to become the first-ever Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

During the Countdown to SummerSlam Sunday, an advertisement was shown for Riyadh Season 2024, which featured Crown Jewel. It appears to be a botch because it was from last year.

The exact moment can be seen in the video below at the 2:48:09 mark:

The promotion could have promoted the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde boxing event for November 22, 2025. Better yet, WWE could have promoted the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will be held in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season 2026. It's the first traditional Royal Rumble event to be held outside the United States.

The company previously held the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

