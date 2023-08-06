WWE seemingly changes stipulation during Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar didn't have a stipulation at SummerSlam 2023 despite there being rumors of WWE possibly booking one. What was odd, however, was that there seemed to be a mid-match stipulation change.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 to end their feud for good as he went 2-1 in their series. After the match, Lesnar even turned babyface by shaking Rhodes' hand and embracing him, ending his heel run after just four months.

What didn't go unnoticed, however, was the fact that Cody Rhodes used the steel steps to attack Brock Lesnar, making everyone question whether the match suddenly became a no-disqualification.

At no point was the match booked as a No DQ match, nor was it announced during the entrance. Just to be clear, a superstar being sent into the steel steps during a regular match is never considered a DQ, but using the steel steps as an object to attack is considered a DQ.

The referee saw this, and we're not sure why this spot was included in the match when there was never a No DQ stipulation in the first place.

Either way, fans are happy that The American Nightmare defeated Lesnar, as he can now move on to the next chapter while The Beast Incarnate likely takes a hiatus again.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here