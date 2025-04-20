WWE seemingly confirms that 6-time World Champion has wrestled in his last WrestleMania match ever

Whether it's WWE or the pro wrestling in general, one can never say never about a potential return to in-ring action. However, the door for another match for Stone Cold Steve Austin seems to be shut, as hinted by the company's recent post on social media.

The Texas Rattlesnake is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, his career was very short compared to most other pro wrestlers, and he retired in 2003 due to health issues. However, Austin made a return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match.

While fans have been hoping for Stone Cold to don his wrestling boots once again, the Stamford-based promotion's recent post on X/Twitter does not ignite much hope. The company has been posting the first and last WrestleMania matches of many notable names, including Triple H. The tweet about the six-time former World Champion lists WrestleMania 38 as his final bout.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 41. He entered the Class of 2025, with his match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 getting inducted as an Immortal Moment, a category introduced this year.

Fans have been hoping for Stone Cold to show up during the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Texas Rattlesnake also teased the same a few months back, noting that he could help The American Nightmare against the union of The Rock and Cena.

Stone Cold was also speculated to play a part in last year's WrestleMania main event. However, as per the reports, a deal could not be agreed upon. The Undertaker seemingly took the Texas Rattlesnake's spot and helped The American Nightmare end Roman Reigns' 1316-day title reign.

