WWE seemingly confirms backstage plans for Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud after SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to headline SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. At Money in the Bank, a comment by Michael Cole seemingly confirmed the backstage plans for the feud going forward.

At the premium live event, a vignette promoted the match between Reigns and Lesnar. Cole stated that the rivalry would reach its conclusion at SummerSlam 2022 - which means that the backstage plan could be to end the feud for good at The Biggest Show of the Summer.

While Cole referred to the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry as one of the defining feuds of the last decade, many feel that it ran its course a long time ago. The SummerSlam match will be the seventh bout between the two behemoths.

WrestleMania 38 could have been the conclusion of their rivalry. But reports stated that since Reigns' original SummerSlam opponent Randy Orton is out with an injury (presumably for the rest of 2022), WWE was forced to bring back The Beast Incarnate.

It remains to be seen whether Cole's comments will become a reality at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

