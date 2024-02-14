On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Monday Night RAW backstage interviewer Byron Saxton returned to the commentary booth after covering for Booker T last week.

Before NXT Vengeance Day, the five-time WCW World Champion announced on social media that he'd be away for a couple of weeks due to a medical procedure that he had to have. He and Vic Joseph are permanent members of the developmental brand's commentary team, but Bryon stepped in for the WWE Hall of Famer last week.

It was his first time doing commentary for NXT since October 4, 2022. Byron Saxton has done commentary on many other WWE shows, including RAW, SmackDown, and premium live events. He also does ring announcements for live events.

Byron Saxton replaced Booker T on this week's episode of NXT as well. According to Fightful Select, he'll also be there for next week's show also, as it's taped. This means it's confirmed that Saxton and Vic Joseph will do commentary for WWE NXT until Booker T returns. It's currently unknown when the wrestling legend will be back. However, there's no doubt that many fans will be excited when he returns.

