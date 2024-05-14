WWE seemingly gives away massive spoiler for Queen of the Ring finals

WWE has seemingly given away a big spoiler in regards to the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. The finals might be contested between Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the latest edition of RAW, Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark to advance to the Semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. She now has to beat IYO SKY to advance to the finals that will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton now has to win three more bouts to become the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

WWE has seemingly spoiled the final two contestants of the tournament. The latest graphics shared by the promotion show Valkyria and Stratton wearing full-body suits. For those unaware, female WWE Superstars are required to wear full-body suits while wrestling in Saudi Arabian events.

Stratton will now face Bianca Belair in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. If she wins the match, she will have to face either Nia Jax or Jade Cargill in the Semifinals. A victory in that match will secure a spot for her in the finals at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

