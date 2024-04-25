WWE seemingly makes massive tease involving Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

WWE has responded to Dominik Mysterio's encounter with Liv Morgan on this week's episode of RAW.

On the Monday Night show, Dirty Dom came face-to-face with Morgan and wasn't happy one bit. For those unaware, Morgan was the one who injured Rhea Ripley during a backstage attack a couple of weeks ago, leading to The Nightmare being forced to vacate the Women's World Championship.

WWE has now shared the clip of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's face-off with an interesting caption.

"Now what?"

Dominik Mysterio seemed livid when he came face-to-face with Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been incredibly close for about two years now. The former best friends later turned into on-screen sweethearts and their chemistry was a big hit with the WWE Universe.

During an appearance on Notsam Wrestling, The Nightmare had the following to say about her relationship with Dominik:

"It was actually quite awkward to start with. We hadn't really talked to each other much before. I mean, it was a simply like, 'Hello, how are you?' every now and then when we saw each other. But apart from that, I mean, we didn't really have a conversation until I started choking him out with my legs and he fell madly in love with me. I don't blame him. But, I don't know, it sort of just grew more and more we were on-screen together. I mean you end up spending more time with the people you work with and the people that you surround yourself with." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ripley was an emotional mess while leaving on a hiatus. She also almost got into a brawl with Liv Morgan on RAW before the WWE security intervened and kept them apart. She would love to get her hands on Morgan when she returns to WWE TV.

Do you see Dominik and Morgan aligning in the near future? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

