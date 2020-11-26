WWE seemingly removes PPV from Network featuring big CM Punk win

WWE has seemingly removed the TLC 2013 pay-per-view from the WWE Network. You can check out the TLC pay-per-view page on the official website, which consists of every TLC pay-per-view except the 2013 version. Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported the same via Twitter and is currently checking with WWE to see if this was simply an error or there was a reason behind the same.

Weird that WWE has seemingly pulled the TLC 2013 PPV from the Network. I'm checking with WWE to see if it's just an error or if there is another reason. @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) November 25, 2020

WWE TLC 2013 featured a major CM Punk victory

TLC 2013 was a pay-per-view that WWE presented on the road to WrestleMania 30. The show was headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton, who fought to unify the WWE title and the World Heavyweight title in a TLC match. The sudden erase has left fans confused as to what could be the reason behind it.

It's interesting to note that former WWE Superstar CM Punk defeated The Shield in a three-on-one Handicap match at the event. Additionally, Cody and Goldust retained their WWE tag team titles in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. Months after Punk's WWE exit, he appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast and discussed the above-mentioned match. Punk slammed WWE management on the podcast for coming over to him on multiple occasions and telling him, 'you gotta make Roman look really, really strong!'

We'll keep you updated as and when more details come out in regards to WWE removing the pay-per-view from the Network.