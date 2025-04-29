WWE seemingly set up Dominik Mysterio's first feud as the Intercontinental Champion, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion is only a couple of weeks old, but Dirty Dom has already had a successful title defense. Meanwhile, Vince Russo thinks management has set up the champion's next feud on the red brand.

Ad

Earlier this year, AJ Styles returned to the Stamford-based promotion and entered a program with Logan Paul, whom he lost to at WrestleMania 41. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Styles crossed paths with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, and Mysterio mocked Styles.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the angle was done to set up a program between The Phenomenal One and Dirty Dom on WWE RAW. He also stated that a match could take place in the coming weeks, but he's sure Styles won't be the one to dethrone Mysterio.

Ad

Trending

"There's your angle for AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. That's it! That was done, so you get AJ and Dom, probably next week or the week after. AJ and Dom will now be the program. Are you going to take the belt off Dom and put it on AJ? No because AJ is 50-something years old," Russo said. (From 34:51 to 35:10)

Ad

Ad

Dirty Dom defended the title successfully against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see which star dethrones Mysterio in the coming months.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More