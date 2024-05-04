WWE seemingly spoils Backlash results; accidentally announces winner

WWE may have accidentally spoiled the results of a Backlash match by announcing the winner.

WWE Backlash is set to take place this weekend in Lyon, France. The show has so far promised an exciting card headlined by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes, who will do battle over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Another highly anticipated match on the card is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout between The Kabuki Warriors and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Tonight on SmackDown, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair teamed up with Bayley and Naomi against Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton. Both teams put on a hard-fought contest, but Belair ended up picking the win for her team on the blue brand.

Following the match, WWE commentator Corey Graves slipped up and announced that there would be new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Backlash, thereby accidentally spoiling the results of the title match.

This was a monumental slip-up for someone as experienced as Corey Graves, as he seemingly gave away the results of a major title match. It remains to be seen if this will cause WWE to change directions at the last minute and have the current champions retain their titles.

