WWE seemingly takes a big match out of SummerSlam 2023 after Adam Pearce's announcement on RAW

Adam Pearce announced a big match that will happen two weeks from now on RAW instead of SummerSlam 2023, despite being rumored to do so.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Pearce first ordered that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus will take place, and the bell rang for their second singles match - with Zoey Stark assaulting Lynch to make it a DQ win for her. As of now, Becky and Trish Stratus are 1-1.

However, while it seemed like a clear set-up for SummerSlam 2023, Adam Pearce announced that the match between Lynch and Stratus will actually take place two weeks from now on RAW in Winnipeg, Canada.

It was a bit of a shocking announcement because all directions seemed to point at their rematch happening at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It made a lot of sense to do so as well because they are two big names in a marquee match for the second-biggest show of the year.

It wasn't the only shock, however. Adam Pearce checked in on Raquel Rodriguez, who was expected to be Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam opponent for the Women's World Title.

Instead, no match was announced, meaning that Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in the Mixed Martial Arts Rules match is the only women's bout from RAW.

