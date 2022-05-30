WWE seemingly takes shot at AEW with new marketing stunt

WWE has seemingly taken a shot at their rival promotion All Elite Wrestling with a clever marketing stunt.

AEW is scheduled to hold the 2022 edition of their Double Or Nothing event tonight in Las Vegas, which hasn't been without its controversy. That aside, former Executive Vice President of AEW Cody Rhodes departed the promotion in early 2022 amid contract disputes. Rhodes surprisingly returned at The Show of Shows, defeating Seth Rollins.

Now, it appears Vince McMahon's company is looking to rub salt in the wounds of AEW with regard to their new acquisition.

A Twitter user spotted a WWE box truck circling the T-Mobile arena, where AEW's PPV event is taking place. On the truck, a large picture of The American Nightmare stands advertising Money In The Bank 2022, also taking place in Las Vegas in June.

"Smart marketing by wwe. They have a box truck with Cody on it circling t mobile arena site of @AEW #AEWDoN"" the fan tweet read.

Will Cody Rhodes win the WWE Championship?

Since Cody Rhodes returned to the company, the main narrative surrounding him has been his quest for the company's top title, the WWE Championship. The title has eluded his father and brother, Dusty and Dustin Rhodes, respectively.

Rhodes stated his intentions to win the title on the RAW after WrestleMania, and features on the promotional material for Money In The Bank. This match stipulation promises a championship opportunity for the winner at any time up to the WrestleMania main event.

It has not been confirmed, but with everything in consideration, Cody Rhodes is expected to enter the match.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can capture the prize that eluded his father. You can read more about Cody by clicking here.

