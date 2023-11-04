WWE seemingly teased break up of top faction ahead of Crown Jewel

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE dropped a major hint that a top faction on the roster is bound to split up ahead of the 2023 Crown Jewel.

The group in question is Damage CTRL, comprising of the Women's Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai. The faction led by The Role Model made its return at SummerSlam 2022 and faced off against Bianca Belair following her title match against Becky Lynch.

The Genius of the SKY and Dakota Kai have held the Women's Tag Team titles on two occasions. Not only that, but IYO SKY won this year's Money in the Bank competition and cashed it on Belair at SummerSlam 2023 to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

As of now, only Bayley hasn't won a title since her 2022 return alongside Damage CTRL. Lately, on SmackDown TV, wrestling fans have witnessed The Role Model taking care of business on behalf of the Women's Champion, causing tension between the two.

Bayley was set to face The EST on this week's blue show, and the Damage CTRL stable was seen having a conversation in a backstage segment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion jokingly said that she would face IYO SKY for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia if she takes out Bianca Belair, hinting at a possible split of the faction very soon.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley ruled out of WWE Crown Jewel appearance after SmackDown

During the same backstage segment, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis spoke to the members of Damage CTRL. He said Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were barred from the ringside during Bayley's bout with Belair on Friday.

The EST of WWE emerged victorious over The Role Model after hitting a KOD in the ring. Belair didn't spare the former SmackDown Women's Champion as she delivered a KOD and put the star through the announcer's table to end the show.

Expand Tweet

Bayley could now stay in the United States while SKY defends her title in the Middle East at Crown Jewel.

Do you think IYO SKY retain her WWE title against Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here