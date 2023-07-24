WWE seemingly "took advantage" of Kane, former champion discusses shocking details

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle recently spoke about the main roster career of Kane.

The Devil's Favorite Demon had a tremendous career in the company, spanning over two decades. He won multiple world titles, Money in the Bank, and was a dominant force on the roster in his prime.

On a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the veteran mentioned that Glenn was a model employee for the company. He claimed that WWE took advantage of the fact that he rarely spoke up and the Big Red Machine ended up getting many losses during his career.

"You know what? I didn’t hang out with Glenn that often. He was a really nice guy... He was like the perfect employee. He never got in trouble. He did everything he was told to do. He showed up. He worked his a** off. I think he was a little too nice because the company kind of took advantage of him. He did a lot more, had a lot more losses than wins, and was a dominant character."

Angle mentioned that Kane was the guy that talent had to overcome to move into the main event.

"So, you know, but he was one of those guys that was in the main event that really made other wrestlers, because when you’re going up through the ranks, you had to go through Kane. And when you beat Kane, that’s a big plus on, you know, on your shoulder. You can continue knowing that you’re a bigger star after you defeat Kane. So he was one of the obstacles you had to go through to get to the main event." (H/T RingsideNews)

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

The Big Red Machine capped off an incredible career with a worthy Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

The announcement was made by none other than The Undertaker on an episode of WWE's The Bump. Other stars that were also inducted during the Class of 2021 were Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam. Ozzy Osbourne was added as part of the celebrity wing, while long-time employee Rich Herring was inducted with the Warrior Award.

The 56-year-old star is currently away from WWE, serving as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

