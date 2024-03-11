WWE seemingly unveils new name for major Championships ahead of RAW

This week on WWE RAW, several matches will have an impact on WrestleMania.

The hotly anticipated gauntlet match will reveal Gunther's WrestleMania opponent, while the Women's Tag Team Championship match could reveal who walks into the biggest show of the year as the title holder.

Ahead of the match, the company shared a preview on their official website claiming that Asuka and Kairi Sane were the Women's World Champions.

WWE shared the following on their website

Of course, Rhea Ripley is known as the Women's World Champion, her title was renamed when the SmackDown Women's Champion was moved over to RAW after she defeated Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania.

Ripley has held the title for almost a year and will be on hand to defend against Becky Lynch next month at WrestleMania. Ripley was recently able to defeat Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber.

Asuka and Sane recently defended their Championships on NXT and are now set to defend their titles again on RAW against Shayna Baszler and her teammate Zoey Stark after the duo laid down the challenge last week.

Are the titles being renamed or was this a botch by WWE?

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been unified with the NXT Women's Tag Team titles in recent months and they could be set to undergo a name change if the company that the route to take ahead of WrestleMania.

It's also worth noting that this could be a botch on behalf of WWE since the Women's Tag Team Championships are not considered world titles. The Women's Championships in WWE already have confusing names with Iyo Sky holding the WWE Women's Championship while Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Championship.

While there is no real difference between the titles, it seems that it was decided to name them this way so that they are not easily confused. It was also to take away the RAW and SmackDown names for the titles so that they were not exclusive to a particular brand.

